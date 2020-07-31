Wages and benefits grow at slowest pace in 3 years

Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose at the slowest pace in three years in the April-June quarter, a sign that businesses are holding back on pay as well as cutting jobs in the coronavirus recession

