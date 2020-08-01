Berrien County, MI: Drowning At Warren Dunes

In Berrien County this past Thursday, a few minutes before 9pm eastern, first responders were called to the Warren Dunes State Park for a water rescue involving a 13 year old girl from Otsego, Michigan that was missing and last seen in the water. First Responders and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search for the victim but were unable to locate the female in the

water. The search was suspended after dark and resumed the following morning.

On Friday the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Dive Team along with the Lake Township Fire Department and Great Lakes Drone Company resumed the search for the girl. Chikaming Township Police Department received information of a body that had washed up on the shoreline near Pier Street beach in Lakeside Michigan. Responding Officers were able to confirm this was the missing girl from Warrant Dunes State Park.