HOOSIER STAR 2020

HOOSIER STAR, which takes place Saturday, September 12, 7:00 PM CDT .

Each finalist will sing a song of their choice with musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Alastair Willis . 1st place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $1,000 prize. 2nd place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $500 prize.

For the first time the event will be completely live-streamed and free to view on the following sites:

Hoosier Star FacebookLCSO FacebookLCSO WebsiteLCSO YouTubeWIMS 1420 Facebook

Hoosier Star will also be broadcasted via WIMS on AM 1420 , 95.1 FM and 106.7 FM (simulcast). PLUS the tunein app for WIMS

Voting will take place during the competition by going to www.lcso.net . $10 per vote.

The LCSO thanks V. Michael & Cherri Drayton , Duneland Media , Horizon Bank , La Porte Hospital , and NIPSCO for their generous sponsorship of this event.

More information about this event and other offerings by the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra can be found by going to www.hoosierstar.com or www.lcso.net . ###