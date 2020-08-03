Chicago Police: Suspect arrested in slaying of 9-year-old


Posted on: August 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Chicago Police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and hope to secure charges against him within days



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Chicago Police: Suspect arrested in slaying of 9-year-old


Posted on: August 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Chicago Police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and hope to secure charges against him within days



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.