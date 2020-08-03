The Salvation Army Joins Forces With Walmart to “Stuff the Bus” for Kids in Need

Michigan City volunteers and community members donate school supplies for local children returning to school during the pandemic – whether online or in the classroom

(MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana) (August 3, 2020) – Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to hundreds of local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at Walmart, 5780 Franklin Street, Michigan City on August 7, 8 and 9.

For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Michigan City is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart on August 7, 8 and 9 they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

Items collected through this school supply drive will be given to Michigan City Area Schools to distribute during the Back to School Rally and throughout the school year. The Back to School Rally is set for Saturday, August 8 from 10am to 2pm at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road.

“There are hundreds of children in Michigan City whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Major Becky Simmons from The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits, and youth programs the organization provides in almost every ZIP code in America.

For those unable to make it to Walmart that day, there is a searchable online registry listing all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase by visiting www.walmart.com/registryforgood and searching for The Salvation Army of Michigan City.

According to Betsy Kohn, communications director for Michigan City Area Schools, the most needed items are hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, washable markers, colored pencils, folders, report covers (with prongs/fastener), notebook paper (3-hole, college and wide ruled), composition books, index cards (3×5, ruled), scissors (5-inch), pens and dry erase markers.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services that help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to hundreds of local children in need.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.samichigancity.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

