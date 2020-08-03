Trump criticizes Dr. Deborah Birx following her dire coronavirus warnings, criticism from Pelosi

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. BoghosianBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Dr. Deborah Birx warned the virus is now “extraordinarily widespread” in the United States and urged people to take more precautions.

President Donald Trump for the first time publicly criticized White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Monday after she broke from his line of positive messaging and delivered dire warnings about the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, in a tweet, appeared to suggest that Birx’s response to criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “hit” the administration.

“In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!” Trump tweeted.

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Trump’s tweet comes on the heels of Pelosi telling ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz Sunday she does not have confidence in the task force doctor.

“I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee,” Pelosi said. “So I don’t have confidence there, no.”

JUST IN: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/HNQgCe39RN pic.twitter.com/ZDZYAjr0cJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 2, 2020

Birx responded to Pelosi by defending her reputation.

“I have never been called pollyannish, or nonscientific, or non-data driven,” she told CNN Sunday. “And I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives.”

Birx also warned that the pandemic has entered “a new phase,” contradicting the president’s persistently optimistic predictions as he pushes schools to reopen for full in-person instruction and resists any reversals on reopenings.

“I want to be very clear: What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas,” Birx told CNN. “To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus.”

When asked about a prediction there could be 300,000 deaths by the end of the year, Birx said, “Anything is possible.” She went on to emphasize social distancing and suggest that some Americans in multi-generational families should start wearing masks inside their homes and assume they already have the virus.

Though the president has attacked several groups for their assessment of the coronavirus crisis — including governors, journalists and heath experts, like the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci — this is the first time he’s has fired off directly at Birx, who just last month he called “a tremendous woman.”

On Sunday, White House and campaign aides were quick to defend Birx after Pelosi’s comment of no confidence.

It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force. It’s also just wrong. Period. Hard stop. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) August 2, 2020

