Australian leader says US-China war no longer inconceivable
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government holds a less dramatic view of U.S.-China strategic tensions than a predecessor who warned of a potential “hot war” before U.S. presidential elections in November
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Australian leader says US-China war no longer inconceivable
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government holds a less dramatic view of U.S.-China strategic tensions than a predecessor who warned of a potential “hot war” before U.S. presidential elections in November
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.