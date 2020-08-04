Gov. Holcomb Statement on Indy 500 without Spectators

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s decision to run the Indianapolis 500 without spectators:

“Throughout this unprecedented process, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always prioritized the safety of the fans. I am grateful for Roger Penske’s leadership and his entire team for thoughtfully approaching this decision with transparency and collaboration. I want to encourage Hoosiers to continue to social distance, wear masks and take precautions so we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and hear the roar of the engines at the track next May.”