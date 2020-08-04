Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids’ bodies
A judge ruled Tuesday there’s enough evidence for a man to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife’s two children were found buried on his Idaho property
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids’ bodies
A judge ruled Tuesday there’s enough evidence for a man to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife’s two children were found buried on his Idaho property
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.