La Porte Hospital Participates in Relay for Life on Aug 8 – La Porte County

Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser every year. However, due to COVID-19, the American Cancer Society has reinvented the event this year.

The walking, running, and fundraising by teams in La Porte County will be taking place as a “virtual” event. Donations to the Relay for Life fund everything from breakthrough cancer research to free rides for cancer treatment appointments.

In honor of those touched by cancer, this year the annual luminaria display will be placed on the La Porte Hospital front lawn, at 1007 Lincolnway.

Relay for Life teams will drive their decorated vehicles from the La Porte Fairgrounds to La Porte Hospital at 7:00pm on Saturday, August 8th. Following the caravan of vehicles, there will be a brief ceremony near the luminaria display on the front lawn at La Porte Hospital with Bailey Lenig singing the National Anthem and La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody and State Representative Jim Pressel speaking.

Community members are encouraged to drive by and appreciate the moment. For safety, those who attend will be expected to wear face coverings and stand at least six feet from one another.

Supporting the ongoing fight against cancer, donations can be made online by visiting Relay for Life of La Porte County.

xxxx

La Porte Hospital provides full service hospital and outpatient care to residents of La Porte County and surrounding areas. The mission of La Porte Hospital and La Porte Physician Network is to improve the health of our patients and communities.