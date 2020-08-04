New York City’s health commissioner resigns, criticizing coronavirus handling

nycshooter/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY, ERIN SCHUMAKER and MARK CRUDELE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Dr. Oxiris Barbot resigned as New York City’s health commissioner, saying in her resignation letter that “the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

