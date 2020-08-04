Re-Upper: Chip and Joanna Gaines rebuilding ‘Fixer Upper’ for their new TV network

Courtesy of Magnolia Network(WACO, TX) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, who have built a lifestyle and home improvement empire based on their hit former HGTV home renovation show Fixer Upper, are rebooting the series for their fledgling TV network.

On their website, Chip noted, “The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. A bittersweet ending to a season of our lives that we couldn’t have been more grateful for. In that moment, the future was a little uncertain, but Jo and I were sure of a few things. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath…But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

With that in mind, he says the pair have “continued tackling renovations and projects that we’ve both been passionate about, including a few really special ones that we can’t wait for you to watch unfold on the network when it launches.”

Chip adds, “I’ll be honest, Jo and I feel like a couple of kids trying our best to keep down a few butterflies. But we are mostly just giddy about getting the band back together again so we can share the story of these families and their homes with you.”

The channel, which will feature other DIY shows, is a joint venture between the power tool-wielding power couple and Discovery. It launches in 2021.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Re-Upper: Chip and Joanna Gaines rebuilding ‘Fixer Upper’ for their new TV network

Courtesy of Magnolia Network(WACO, TX) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, who have built a lifestyle and home improvement empire based on their hit former HGTV home renovation show Fixer Upper, are rebooting the series for their fledgling TV network.

On their website, Chip noted, “The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. A bittersweet ending to a season of our lives that we couldn’t have been more grateful for. In that moment, the future was a little uncertain, but Jo and I were sure of a few things. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath…But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

With that in mind, he says the pair have “continued tackling renovations and projects that we’ve both been passionate about, including a few really special ones that we can’t wait for you to watch unfold on the network when it launches.”

Chip adds, “I’ll be honest, Jo and I feel like a couple of kids trying our best to keep down a few butterflies. But we are mostly just giddy about getting the band back together again so we can share the story of these families and their homes with you.”

The channel, which will feature other DIY shows, is a joint venture between the power tool-wielding power couple and Discovery. It launches in 2021.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.