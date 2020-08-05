Russia warns Belarus will pay price for contractors’ arrests


Posted on: August 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Russia’s security chief is warning Belarus that its arrest of dozens of Russian private security contractors will entail grave consequences for the ties between the two neighbors and allies



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Russia warns Belarus will pay price for contractors’ arrests


Posted on: August 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Russia’s security chief is warning Belarus that its arrest of dozens of Russian private security contractors will entail grave consequences for the ties between the two neighbors and allies



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.