Bank of England holds interest rates at record low
The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.1% amid caution about how rapidly the United Kingdom will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Bank of England holds interest rates at record low
The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.1% amid caution about how rapidly the United Kingdom will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.