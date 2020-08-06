Bank of England holds interest rates at record low


Posted on: August 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.1% amid caution about how rapidly the United Kingdom will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic



