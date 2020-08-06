‘Captain Marvel’ sequel reportedly taps Nia DaCosta to serve as its new director

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The second Captain Marvel movie has finally found its new director in Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta.

Deadline reports that DaCosta, who directed Jordan Peele’s reboot of the 1992 slasher film, will sit in the director’s chair when Captain Marvel 2 starts filming. This makes her the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios picture.

DaCosta is an up and comer who broke into the spotlight directing the critically acclaimed indie flick Little Woods, which ultimately led Peele to hand-pick her to helm Candyman.

She replaces Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck who directed the first film that saw critical box office success, grossing $1.13 billion worldwide.

While Disney and MarvelStudios have not confirmed DaCosta’s involvement, Deadline reports that the studios had spent the “past couple of months” interviewing candidates to give a “fresh voice” to Captain Marvel’s second chapter.

Brie Lason is attached to reprise the role as one of the MCU’s most powerful superheroes. Further movie details, such as when filming will start, is currently unknown.

It is also predicted that Captain Marvel 2 could also become the highest-budgeted movie helmed by a Black female director. The record is currently held by Ava DuVernay, who directed the $115 million budget A Wrinkle in Time.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By Megan Stone

