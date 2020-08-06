Keke Palmer hosting this year’s MTV VMAs

MTV(NEW YORK) — Keke Palmer is hosting this year’s MTV VMAs.

The actress, singer and TV personality extraordinaire will helm the awards ceremony, airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host,” says Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

The performers announced for the show so far include K-pop superstars BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin. This will mark BTS’ first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, “Dynamite,” coming out on August 21. Additional performers to be announced soon.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the MTV VMA nominations this year, with nine apiece.

By Andrea Tuccillo

