Senegal president offers condolences to Denver fire victims

The president of Senegal has offered his condolences after five people who immigrated to Colorado from the West African country were killed in a house fire in suburban Denver

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Senegal president offers condolences to Denver fire victims

The president of Senegal has offered his condolences after five people who immigrated to Colorado from the West African country were killed in a house fire in suburban Denver