Toyota’s profit plunges as pandemic halves vehicle sales


Posted on: August 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Toyota’s profit plunged 74% in the April-June quarter as the coronavirus pandemic sank vehicle sales to about half of what the top Japanese automaker sold a year earlier



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Toyota’s profit plunges as pandemic halves vehicle sales


Posted on: August 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Toyota’s profit plunged 74% in the April-June quarter as the coronavirus pandemic sank vehicle sales to about half of what the top Japanese automaker sold a year earlier



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.