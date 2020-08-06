Washington Park Zoowill reopen

OFFICE OF MAYOR DUANE PARRY

City of Michigan City

Mayor Parry has made the decision to re-open the Washington Park Zoo on an appointment only basis beginning Friday August 7th, amending his original order. The Zoo will be open to the public by APPOINTMENT ONLY from 10 am-4 pm with gates closing at 2:30pm. Zoo visitors must enter the secondary entrance to Washington Park located on Lake Shore Drive across from the zoo. Check out the WIMS FACEBOOK page for the full release