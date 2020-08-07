Air India plane crashes on landing with almost 200 onboard

FILE photo – Kristian1108/iStockBy SAMARA LYNN, ABC News

(CALICUT, India) — An Air India Express aircraft flying from Dubai, UAE, crashed at its destination of Calicut, India, with at least 191 people onboard. The extent of casualties was not immediately known.

The Air India passenger jet appears to have skidded on landing and is now in several pieces. It was raining at the time of the crash, and the plane did not catch fire, according to reports.

NDVT, an India television station, is showing images of the plane apparently overshooting the runway. Officials are reporting on NDTV that all passengers have been evacuated and taken to the hospital, some with severe injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

