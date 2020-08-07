Correction: Milwaukee Police Chief story
In a story published Aug. 6, 2020, about the demotion of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, The Associated Press erroneously reported Morales had served in the job for 3 1/2 years
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Correction: Milwaukee Police Chief story
In a story published Aug. 6, 2020, about the demotion of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, The Associated Press erroneously reported Morales had served in the job for 3 1/2 years
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.