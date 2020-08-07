Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 15 in India, disaster team sent

A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least 15 people and buried 20 homes of tea plantation workers in southern India

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 15 in India, disaster team sent

A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least 15 people and buried 20 homes of tea plantation workers in southern India