Police say at least 14 people are dead and 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway in southern India


Posted on: August 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say at least 14 people are dead and 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway in southern India



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police say at least 14 people are dead and 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway in southern India


Posted on: August 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say at least 14 people are dead and 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway in southern India



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.