Power outage hits large portions of Manhattan in New York City

(NEW YORK) — Large portions of Manhattan in New York City are without power Friday morning as at least 1.3 million people are still without power along the East Coast after Isaias wreaked havoc on the region earlier this week.

Con Edison, the city’s main power company, said there are at least 119,039 customers without power, including those who had previously lost power as a result of the storm, as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The new power outages in New York City Friday, according to Con Ed’s outage map, appear to be in the Upper West Side, Harlem and Upper East Side neighborhoods.

A live camera from ABC News New York City station WABC-TV showed a large section of the Upper West Side completely dark. A station camera also showed the electricity out in the Upper East Side.

The power outage, according to ConEd, started around 5 a.m. Friday. The company said the power is beginning to come back on and that it’s investigating the cause.

ConEd said it expects scattered outages to remain for the next hour or so in the affected parts of Manhattan as the system comes back on.

Subways in the city are also being impacted because of the Manhattan power outage, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Lines impacted, according to the MTA, include the A, B, C, D, 1,2,3, 4,5,6, N, Q, and R trains.

“Expect delays as we are getting reports of power outages in some parts of uptown Manhattan,” the MTA tweeted. “This is also affecting stations and third-rail power.”

Thousands have been without power in the city this week as a result of Isaias.

“We realize it is incredibly frustrating to be without power and that is why we are working around the clock to get customers back in service,” Robert Schimmenti, Con Edison’s senior vice president, Electric Operations, said in a statement Thursday. “We have additional mutual aid and contractor workers arriving each day to help us restore service safely. We assure our customers that our crews will remain on the job 24-7 until everyone has their power back.”

