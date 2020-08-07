Pro-Russia vaccine misinfo finds home in US Facebook groups


Posted on: August 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A false report claiming five Ukrainians had died after taking an American-made vaccine spread in just a matter of days from a small Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian website to an audience of thousands in U.S.-based Facebook groups



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pro-Russia vaccine misinfo finds home in US Facebook groups


Posted on: August 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A false report claiming five Ukrainians had died after taking an American-made vaccine spread in just a matter of days from a small Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian website to an audience of thousands in U.S.-based Facebook groups



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.