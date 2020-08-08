At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base


Posted on: August 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base


Posted on: August 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.