Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, Machinists union reach tentative agreement that would end weekslong strike in Maine


Posted on: August 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, Machinists union reach tentative agreement that would end weekslong strike in Maine



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, Machinists union reach tentative agreement that would end weekslong strike in Maine


Posted on: August 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, Machinists union reach tentative agreement that would end weekslong strike in Maine



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.