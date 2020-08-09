The South Shore Line will be busing passengers between Carroll Ave. and the South Bend International Airport

The South Shore Line will be busing passengers between Carroll Ave. and the South Bend International Airport while we upgrade our track and segments of overhead wire between Michigan City and South Bend.

The temporary busing period is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

During this time, train service between Carroll Ave. and South Bend will be canceled, with buses arriving and departing with passengers to match our weekday train schedule between Carroll Ave. and South Bend.

Please note that bus service to and from Hudson Lake Station will not be available during this time. Hudson Lake passengers are encouraged to board at the Carroll Ave. Station.

Additionally, westbound Tr 422 & Tr 424 and eastbound Tr 401 operating exclusively between Michigan City and South Bend are canceled during busing.

NOTE: No bikes will be transported via bus between South Bend and Carroll Ave. during this time.

WESTBOUND: South Bend passengers will board buses located just north of the train platform at the South Bend International Airport. Passengers will disembark the bus at Carroll Ave. and board their normally scheduled trains for the balance of their westbound trips.

EASTBOUND: South Bend passengers will disembark their trains at Carroll Ave. and board a bus for the remainder of their eastbound trips.