Today in History

Today in History

Today is Monday, Aug. 10, the 223rd day of 2020. There are 143 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 10, 1944, during World War II, American forces overcame remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.

On this date:

In 1680, Pueblo Indians launched a successful revolt against Spanish colonists in present-day New Mexico.

In 1861, Confederate forces routed Union troops in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek in Missouri, the first major engagement of the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.

In 1921, Franklin D. Roosevelt was stricken with polio at his summer home on the Canadian island of Campobello.

In 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Imperial Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged. (The Allies responded the next day, saying they would determine the Emperor’s future status.)

In 1962, Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing…