Feds seek more time to mull Boston Marathon bomber ruling

Federal prosecutors say they need more time to decide whether to ask an appeals court to reconsider the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose death sentence was thrown out over concerns over about the jury selection process

