Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building


Posted on: August 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building


Posted on: August 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.