‘America’s Got Talent’ tops ratings, loses Cowell for now

“America’s Got Talent” topped the ratings last week but faces the absence of Simon Cowell, who was seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘America’s Got Talent’ tops ratings, loses Cowell for now

“America’s Got Talent” topped the ratings last week but faces the absence of Simon Cowell, who was seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident