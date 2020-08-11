Angelina Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

Angelina Jolie asked Monday that the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt be disqualified from the case because of insufficient disclosures of his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Angelina Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

Angelina Jolie asked Monday that the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt be disqualified from the case because of insufficient disclosures of his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys