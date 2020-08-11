Navajo Nation president asks Trump to commute death sentence

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has asked President Donald Trump to commute the death sentence of a Navajo man convicted in the 2001 killing of a fellow tribal member and her 9-year-old granddaughter

