New York Comic Con canceled; going virtual with "Metaverse"

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP(NEW YORK) — Like San Diego Comic-Con before it, New York Comic Con — which last year attracted 250,000 fans to the Big Apple’s massive Jacob Javits Center — has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, a rep for the convention told ABC Audio that a Newsday article stating that the event was going to take place was “poorly researched” — and now we know why.

In a brand-new statement from ReedPop, which runs the annual expo, as well as other pop culture conventions, fans were informed that doors won’t be opening this October.

“While we’d much rather be giving you an update today on joining us at the Javits Center in October, it likely comes as no surprise that NYCC 2020’s physical event at the Javits will not be able to run as intended,” the statement read.

“We very sincerely appreciate your patience as we worked with the Javits and local officials to figure out what, if anything, could go on as planned this October.”

The convention will now be held virtually, via the new online portal New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, over the weekend of October 8-11.

“We are partnering with YouTube to bring to life four days of incredible content from the biggest studios, publishers and creators in the business,” ReedPop’s statement continued.

“This is your chance to interact with your favorite creators and celebrity guests, and most importantly, the opportunity to engage with other members of this vibrant community of ours.”

Incidentally, the Javits Center was pressed into service as a makeshift hospital while New York City was in its darkest days during the pandemic. However, after a pricey retrofit by the Army Corps of Engineers, it was shuttered after tending to just 1,000 patients.

