Portia de Rossi says wife Ellen Degeneres is "doing great" following toxic work controversy; says show will go on

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk(LOS ANGELES) — Despite a hat, face covering and sunglasses, a sharp-eyed paparazzo spotted Ellen Degeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi on a dog walk in Santa Barbara, and asked her how Ellen was holding up in the wake of the toxic work environment controversy surrounding her show.

“She’s doing great,” de Rossi insisted, according to PageSix, with the Arrested Development co-star adding that reports DeGeneres was considering walking away from the show have been exaggerated.

When pressed if Ellen planned to go on with the program, de Rossi said plainly, “Yes, she is.”

A Buzzfeed article back in July saw former and current show staffers blast a “toxic” work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, touching off an investigation from Warner Bros. Television and prompting an apology from Ellen herself, who vowed the bullying and racial tensions some say they suffered on set would not be tolerated.

“I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” DeGeneres said in part in an email to staffers.

By Stephen Iervolino

