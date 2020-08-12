3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails n Scotland


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to hospital after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails n Scotland


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to hospital after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.