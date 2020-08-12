3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails n Scotland
British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to hospital after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails n Scotland
British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to hospital after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.