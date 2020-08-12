Complaints as medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Residents of Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz have complained after photos showed mountains of bagged hospital waste piled up in a patio outside a government hospital



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Complaints as medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Residents of Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz have complained after photos showed mountains of bagged hospital waste piled up in a patio outside a government hospital



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.