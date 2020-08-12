Judge invalidates Trump rollback of law protecting birds


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A U.S. judge in New York has invalidated rule changes put in place by the Trump administration that scaled back a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge invalidates Trump rollback of law protecting birds


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A U.S. judge in New York has invalidated rule changes put in place by the Trump administration that scaled back a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.