Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Kentucky’s attorney general has met with the family of Breonna Taylor amid the ongoing investigation into her fatal shooting by police



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Kentucky’s attorney general has met with the family of Breonna Taylor amid the ongoing investigation into her fatal shooting by police



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.