Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family
Kentucky’s attorney general has met with the family of Breonna Taylor amid the ongoing investigation into her fatal shooting by police
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family
Kentucky’s attorney general has met with the family of Breonna Taylor amid the ongoing investigation into her fatal shooting by police
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.