Liberia vice president flies to Ghana for medical treatment


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The office for Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor says she has flown to Ghana to undergo additional treatment after developing “respiratory complications."



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Liberia vice president flies to Ghana for medical treatment


Posted on: August 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The office for Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor says she has flown to Ghana to undergo additional treatment after developing “respiratory complications."



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.