Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round for primaries

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has ruled that the votes cast during a botched primary over the weekend are valid and that a second round of voting will be held this Sunday at centers that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round for primaries

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has ruled that the votes cast during a botched primary over the weekend are valid and that a second round of voting will be held this Sunday at centers that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours