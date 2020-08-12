Women with COVID give birth alone in Peru

Before she gave birth in Peru’s largest maternity hospital, María Alvarez closed her eyes and made one request through her face mask.

“Where’s my husband?″ she said. “I want my husband to come.″

But the baby’s father, Marco Martínez, had died a month before from the novel coronavirus.

María, who had an asymptomatic case of the virus, was giving birth to her first child, a daughter, at 24 in a special ward for mothers with COVID-19.

Peru’s National Perinatal and Maternal Institute has dedicated about half its facilities to care for infected pregnant women. Between April and the start of August, more than 2,000 infected patients gave birth there, with 120 newborns testing positive.

One in four people in Peru’s capital of 10 million people could be infected with the coronavirus, according to a study published by health authorities in July, with more than 483,000 confirmed infected across the country of 32 million and more than 21,000 dead.

Despite wearing personal protective…