AMC Theaters announces plans to start reopening US chains

iStock/KLH49(LOS ANGELES) — AMC Theaters is taking steps to reopen after shuttering its chain worldwide months ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email release to the company’s “A List” members on Wednesday, the theater chain announced that movies will once again light up their screens starting August 20.

Should all go well, the company hopes to have roughly two-thirds of its franchises up and running once again by September 3.

The email states that “AMC Theaters are reopening” and that “We already have opened more than half of our theaters in Europe and the Middle East, safely and without incident, and will open all by August 26.”

Turning its focus to America, the Kansas-based company attested, “Here in the United States, we will begin opening AMC with more than 100 theaters resuming operations on August 20, and continuing such that about two-thirds of our theaters across the country should be open no later than September 3.”

The statement furthers, “The remaining AMC locations will open after we get further clearance from state and local authorities that it is safe to do so.”

Those eager to watch a movie on the big screen can check the opening status of their local AMC starting Thursday on the company’s website or by downloading its mobile app.

Among the spate of new movies the chain is readying to premiere are The New Mutants, Tenet and Unhinged.

Due to several blockbusters pushing back their premiere dates or opting for the streaming route in light of the ongoing pandemic, AMC said it will fill the gaps in its schedules with hit films, like Beauty and the Beast and Inception.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.