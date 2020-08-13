Chicago convenience store ransacked twice since May


Posted on: August 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Security cameras captured the pillaging of a West Side Chicago convenience store hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned vandals that the city would hold them accountable for ransacking downtown retailers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Chicago convenience store ransacked twice since May


Posted on: August 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Security cameras captured the pillaging of a West Side Chicago convenience store hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned vandals that the city would hold them accountable for ransacking downtown retailers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.