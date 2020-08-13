Israel, UAE agree to normalize ties in what Trump calls a ‘historic’ agreement

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy BEN GITTLESON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates, agreed Thursday to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to a joint statement from the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, tweeted by Trump.

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

“After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas including tourism, education, healthcare, trade and security,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

“Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates’ lead,” he added. “So you will probably see others of these.”



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.