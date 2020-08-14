Applications for Police Officer Being Accepted

The Valparaiso Police Department is accepting applications for Probationary Police Officer. Applications are available at the Valparaiso Police Department, 355 Washington St., or at the department website, www.valparaisopolice.org. The applications may be completed on-line, mailed back to the department or returned in person. The minimum requirements to be considered for this opportunity are that the applicant must: be 21 years of age or older, hold a high school diploma or GED, be a United States Citizen, possess a valid driver’s license and have no prior felony convictions.

For more information about employment as a Valparaiso Police Officer,log onto the Recruitment section of their website. A lateral transfer program (salary) is also available to qualified applicants; however, testing is mandatory for employment consideration.

All applications must be returned no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 4th, to be considered for the scheduled agility/written tests.