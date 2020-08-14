Comedienne Tig Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian Chris D’Elia, who has been accused of sexually harassing underage girls — a claim he has denied — is being digitally replaced in Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that comedienne Tig Notaro would be replacing D’Elia in the film, using a combination of reshoots and digital trickery.

The film, about a Las Vegas heist amid a zombie apocalypse, also stars Marvel movie star Dave Bautista, Theo Rossi, and Omari Hardwick, among others. The trade notes the film wrapped shooting last year, and was in post-production when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Hollywood.

The post-production process allowed the director to have an opportunity to swap D’Elia with Grammy-winner Notaro, who will reportedly shoot her scenes using “a combination of techniques,” including green screen and computer-generated digital compositing, to seamlessly make her part of the cast, which, naturally, has already dispersed.

By Stephen Iervolino

