Kenyan all-female wildlife ranger team breaks down barriers
On the sweeping plains at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, a group of female wildlife rangers is making history by defying patriarchal norms
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Kenyan all-female wildlife ranger team breaks down barriers
On the sweeping plains at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, a group of female wildlife rangers is making history by defying patriarchal norms
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.