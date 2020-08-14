Portage: Multiple Reports Of Phone Scam

Yesterday Portage Police stated they received two reports from residents stating that they received suspicious phone calls. In each of these calls residents were advised that their social security number was used in the commission of a fraud in another state and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller goes on to demand bank account information, credit card information, or pre-paid gift cards in order to satisfy the bail amount listed on the arrest warrant. Legitimate law enforcement will never demand pre-paid gift cards or your banking or credit card information in order to avoid arrest.